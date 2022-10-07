RBI releases concept note for digital Rupee e₹, to counter volatile cryptocurrencies in India

The digital currency will complement existing payment modes instead of replacing them. | Reuters

Countries such as the UAE, El Salvador and Central African Republic have been welcoming cryptocurrencies for digital transactions, while most countries remain apprehensive. China is among countries which have banned crypto, while its digital Yuan to counter Bitcoin and Ethereum will remain in pilot phase till next year. Although India hasn’t been clear on the legality of cryptocurrencies despite taxing profits from crypto trading, RBI has issued a concept note for a digital Rupee in the works.



Design and issuance mechanisms unveiled



Without giving a specific timeline, the Indian banking regulator has announced that it will be launching a pilot of the virtual version for the Rupee soon. Aimed at strengthening digital transactions in India, the new currency called e₹ will complement the existing payment methods instead of replacing them. Seeking to launch the CBDC this year, RBI has mentioned design choices, issuance mechanisms and use cases for the e₹ in its concept notes.

Issuance of Concept Note on Central Bank Digital Currencyhttps://t.co/JmEkN7rPyA — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) October 7, 2022

Global central banks counter crypto



The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is the equivalent of a fiat currency, which is backed by the central bank of a country and is stored digitally. Apart from China, Nigeria, Bahamas, Grenada, and Dominica have also launched digital currencies, while Thailand, UAE, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Russia have CBDCs in the pilot phase. To compete with cryptocurrencies, a digital Euro is also being developed, as the former have been deemed volatile due to fluctuations in value.



RBI’s strong stand against cryptocurrencies



RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has criticised crypto due to the lack of an underlying, which is an asset that guarantees the value of a currency. He has even gone on to say that the virtual assets draw their value from make-believe instead of anything concrete. The banking regulator has been consistent with its demands for a ban on cryptocurrencies in India, even as 10 crore out of 30 crore crypto owners globally are from India.



In the absence of a crypto regulation, Indian investors have lost Rs 1000 crore to fake exchanges, while legitimate Indian crypto exchanges have lost 75 per cent trading volume, since taxes were imposed on the digital asset’s trade.