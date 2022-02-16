Supreme Court expresses displeasure over 'knee-jerk' appointments of tribunal vacancies

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India expressed its displeasure over the "knee-jerk" appointments by the Central government in filling of the tribunal vacancies across the country.

The Bench was headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, and hinted that the bureaucracy is taking the issue "lightly". The hearing statement was quoted in a report by Bar and Bench, and read, "We are getting [requests for] extension of time for NCLT matters etc. Some knee jerk appointments took place and nothing after that. We don't know the fate of members and many are retiring. Bureaucracy is taking it lightly."

When Attorney General for India KK Venugopal presented the list of vacancies, CJI Ramana said,"No, no we may have to pass orders after hearing it now." However, the Supreme Court proceeded to list the matter for two weeks from today.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 02:40 PM IST