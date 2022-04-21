Demolition in Jahangirpuri: SC extends status quo until further orders; issues notice to NDMC, others

A Supreme Court bench of Justices LN Rao and BR Gavai has started hearing petitions on demolitions in Delhi's Jahangirpuri neighbourhood, where violence broke out between two communities during Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday last.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave told the apex court that the matter raises far-reaching questions of constitutional and national importance.

He also said that this isn’t an issue confined to Jahangirpuri;If this is allowed there will be no rule of law left.

Several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque were brought down on Wednesday morning as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

The Supreme Court had to intervene twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind against the demolition.

Thursday, April 21, 2022