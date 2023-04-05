Sugar Mill Case: Order on Hasan Mushrif’s pre-arrest bail plea likely on April 11 | ANI

Mumbai: A special court on Wednesday reserved its order on the application of senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif for protection from arrest in a money laundering offence being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding a Kolhapur sugar factory M/s. Sar Senapati Santaji Sugar Ghorpade Sugar Factory Limited (SSGSFL), of which his sons are directors.

While doing so, it extended the interim protection from arrest it had granted the politician, pending the decision on his plea. Mushrif had alleged political motivation in the ED’s case in his application.

ED alleges he cheated farmers of ₹37 Cr

The ED, in its response to his plea, had alleged that he had cheated farmers of ₹37 crores by luring them with shares and instead used the money for expanding his sugar business. It had also alleged that he misused his position as chairman of the Kolhapur District Central Cooperative Bank (KDCC) in sanctioning loans to entities linked with him.