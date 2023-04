NCP leader Hasan Mushrif | File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif's aide Chandrakant Gaikwad to appear for questioning on Wednesday, April 5 in connection with alleged irregularities in Kolhapur sugar mill.

The summons came a day after ED conducted raids at his office and residence's premises in Pune.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is breaking news, further details awaited