Show compliance of order directing transfer of mangroves to Forest Department or face action: Bombay HC to Govt

The Bombay high court on Monday said that if its earlier orders directing the transfer of mangroves land in the city to the Forest Department is not complied with, it will take action against the Divisional Commissioner, Konkan and Principal Secretary, Forest Department.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and justice VG Bisht has directed the respondents to show, by February 14, compliance with its earlier orders regarding the transfer of a large chunk of mangroves land to the Forest Department or face action.

The HC was hearing public interest litigation filed by NGO Vanashakti seeking directions to transfer over 1,500 hectares of mangroves land in possession of various departments of the state, to the forest department of the Maharashtra government.

In 2006, a PIL was filed by Bombay Environmental Action Group for the protection and conservation of mangroves.

It was in his PIL, that on September 17, 2018, the HC directed all the departments to transfer mangroves in their possession or jurisdiction to the Forest department.

Vanashakti has sought compliance with this order. Earlier the HC had issued notices to City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and all district collectors.

During the hearing on Monday, NGO’s advocate Zaman Ali pointed out that following earlier HC order, a meeting was held by the concerned departments of the government way back in July 2021 wherein it was decided to transfer the mangroves to the Forest Department.

Ali said, the concerned departments have conducted the survey and drawn the maps of the areas which are to be transferred to the Forest Department. However, there has been no progress since then.

The mangroves will be better protected under the Forest Department whereas under the other departments – Cidco, JNPT, MMRDA, etc – there are chances of its misuse and reclamation for construction purposes, said Ali.

The additional affidavit filed by Vanashakti states that at present there are nearly 913 hectares of mangroves with JNPT, 1,000 hectares with Cidco, 350 hectares with MMRDA and several more hectares under various Collectors in the state.

HC has kept the PIL for hearing on February 14.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:42 PM IST