Sheena Bora Murder Case: Special court rejects CBI plea to exhibit CD on Rahul, Indrani, Peter’s conversations

Former media executive Indrani Mukherjea comes out of the Byculla Women's Jail after getting bail in the Sheena Bora murder case, in Mumbai | PTI

The special court on Wednesday refused the request by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to exhibit a Compact Disc (CD) which contains conversations recorded between Rahul Mukerjea and Indrani and Peter Mukerjea.

Indrani is the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Sheena was murdered in 2012. However, the murder came to light in 2015, following which Indrani was arrested.

According to the CBI, these conversations were recorded by Rahul after disappearance of Indrani’s daughter, Sheena.

However, special judge rejected the investigating agency’s plea. The CBI had claimed that the recorded conversations are key evidence against Peter also.

The court has, however, permitted the prosecution to exhibit the CD through other witness in future but not at this stage.

The court also rejected oral request by Indrani’s other daughter, Vidhi, to hug her mother in court. The court had last week rejected Vidhi’s plea to reside with her mother, Indrani.

Rejecting Vidhi’s, request, the court said that while granting her bail in May, the Supreme Court had directed Indrani to not establish contact with witnesses.

Court has adjourned Rahul’s cross examination.

As per the prosecution’s case, Indrani conspired with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and murdered her daughter Sheena with the help of her driver Shyamvar Rai. Sheena was allegedly drugged and strangulated in a car by Indrani and Khanna and her body disposed of in a suitcase in Pen area of Raigad district.

Indrani was arrested in 2015 and chargesheeted as accused for offences punishable under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.