Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai

The Bombay High Court on Saturday granted bail to Shyamvar Rai, an accused turned approver in the 2012 murder case of Sheena Bora.

Justice Bharti Dangre granted bail to Rai, who was driver of Sheena’s mother, Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the case.

Rai had approached the HC seeking bail after Indrani and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna, also an accused in the case, were granted bail by the Supreme Court and the High Court respectively.

On May 18, the SC granted bail to Indrani observing that she has been in custody for 6.5 years which is “too long a time” and also that the trial is not likely to conclude soon.

On June 21, justice Dangre had then granted bail to Indrani’s ex-husband, Khanna, against personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, on parity.

Indrani’s former husband, Peter Mukerjea, had got bail from the high court in 2020.

On Saturday, Justice Dangre relied on SC order and her earlier order and noted that Rai had been languishing in prison since August 2015 and granted him bail “subject to the same conditions” as Khanna.

The court had not specified the bail amount. However, the conditions include surrendering his passport (in case it was not seized) and he shall not leave the country without permission of the CBI court.

Sandesh Patil and Chintan Shah, counsels for the CBI, had opposed Rai’s bail plea stating that he was an approver in the case under section 306 (4 ) (a) (tender of pardon to accomplice) of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973. They argued that there is a bar under the section from releasing an approver.

However, Rai’s advocate, Sumant Deshpande, relied on a 1997 SC judgement which had held that the embargo will apply where pardon is granted by the magistrate before the case is committed to the sessions court for trial. In Rai's case, after the case was committed to the sessions court, the sessions judge had granted him pardon under section 307 (pardon by sessions judge) CrPC. Hence there is no embargo to release him on bail.

As per the prosecution’s case, Indrani conspired with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and murdered her daughter Sheena with the help of her then driver Shyamvar Rai. Sheena was allegedly drugged and strangulated in a car by Indrani and Khanna and her body disposed of in a suitcase in Pen area of Raigad district.

Indrani was arrested in 2015 and chargesheeted as an accused.

Bora was born out of Indrani's previous relationship. Indrani allegedly did not approve of Bora’s close relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, Peter’s son from first marriage.

Khanna is accused of conspiring and partaking with the prime accused Indrani in the murder. He too was arrested in 2015.