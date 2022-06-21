Sheena Bora murder case: Sanjeev Khanna granted bail by HC on parity

The Bombay high court granted bail to Sanjeev Khanna, former husband of Indrani Mukerjea who is facing trial for murdering Indrani’s daughter Sheena on Tuesday.

Justice Bharti Dangre granted bail to Khanna on parity after the Supreme Court released Indrani on bail last month. Other than Indrani, her estranged husband Peter Mukerjea is also out on bail/

Khanna has been directed to furnish a surety Rs 1 lakh, said his advocate Shreyansh Mithare.

On May 18, the SC granted bail to observing that she has been in custody for 6.5 years which is “too long a time” and also that the trial not likely to conclude soon.

Peter had got bail from the high court in 2020.

As per the prosecution’s case, Indrani conspired with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and murdered her daughter Sheena with the help of her then driver Shyamvar Rai. Sheena was allegedly drugged and strangulated in a car by Indrani and Khanna and her body disposed of in a suitcase in Pen area of Raigad district.

Indrani was arrested in 2015 and chargesheeted as accused for offences punishable under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bora was born out of Indrani's previous relationship. Indrani allegedly did not approve of Bora’s close relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, Peter’s son from first marriage.

Khanna is accused of conspiring and partaking with the prime accused Indrani in the murder. He was arrested in 2015 and has been in jail since then.