Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea to spend one more night in jail, here's why

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, who is facing trial for killing her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012, is likely to walk out of the Byculla prison on Friday with the special court directing her release against provisional cash bail of Rs 2 lakh.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to Mukerjea on Wednesday observing that she had been in jail to 6.5 years, which is “too long”, and that the trial is not likely to conclude soon even if the prosecution gives up on half of the witnesses. So far, 68 of the 237 witnesses have been examined. The Apex Court had said that the conditions of the bail will be finalised by the special CBI court that is presiding over the trial in the Sheena Bora case.

Special CBI court, on Thursday, has granted her two weeks to furnish a solvent surety of Rs 2 lakh. Her advocate had requested the court to keep he bail amount at Rs 1 lakh citing financial difficulties. The advocate contended that Mukerjea is a woman and has been behind bars for almost 7 years.

Special judge also imposed a set of other conditions on Mukerjea's bail along with furnishing a surety of Rs two lakh within two weeks.

The CBI court has directed Mukerjea to surrender her passport before the court and directed her not to leave India without the special court's permission.

Besides, she has been directed not to contact any of the witnesses in the case and to not tamper with evidence while out on bail.

She has been asked to attend the trial hearings in the case and not seek any adjournments. She has also been asked to scrupulously observe conditions imposed on her by the Supreme Court.

“If there is any breach of the above conditions, the prosecution shall be at the liberty to apply for cancelation of (Mukerjea's) bail,” said CBI Judge in his order.

Allowing her release on furnishing cash, the judge said: “The accused (Mukerjea) is ready to furnish cash bail provisionally. She may be released on bail upon furnishing the cash bail bond.”

Mukerjea’s advocate aid that she is likely to be released on Friday. Although the bail order was passed by the CBI court, the formalities of depositing cash could not be completed as the cash department at the sessions court shut early due to vacations.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:20 PM IST