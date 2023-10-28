Senate Polls: Plea Calls For Contempt Proceedings Against MU

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: A plea has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking that contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against the Mumbai University (MU) and its registrar for “wilful breach” of the undertaking/ commitment given to the court that it will hold the Senate elections as per the prescribed schedule announced in July.

Advocate Sagar Devre, who had initially filed a plea challenging the MU’s decision to postpone the elections after objections were raised by BJP leader Ashish Shelar, has once again filed a pleaseeking contempt action against the university.

The HC had disposed of Devre’s plea on October 9 after MU assured that it will complete the scrutiny of the complaints with regard to senate elections by October 25 and immediately thereafter will declare the election schedule.

However, on October 25, the Management Council of the MU announced to conduct the voter registration for the graduate constituency afresh, after a three-member committee faulted the university for making Aadhar mandatory for the registration process.

Devre once again approached the HC challenging this claiming that this is in violation of commitment given to the court.

“This impugned order shows that it is not the declaration of the election schedule, but it is merely a declaration of voters enrollment. The commitment given by the respondent university before the High Court was to declare the election schedule and not the enrollment of voters,” the plea read.

Hence, Devre has sought restoration of his petition, which was disposed of, and sought that the same be decided on merit.

The plea points out that the current election process commenced on June 22, 2022. Under the provisions of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, it was mandatory to complete this election in any event on or before November 30, 2022. However, it could not be completed.

“Therefore, any further delay is arbitrary, unreasonable, unjustified and hence, immediate ad-interim, interim a direction of this court is required in the matter,” the plea adds.

A division bench headed by Justice Nitin Jamdar has asked Devre to mention the plea for hearing on October 30.

