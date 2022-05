SC to Bombay HC: Hear plea of Anil Deshmukh seeking bail in money laundering case

Anil Deshmukh | File

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Bombay High Court to expeditiously hear the bail plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, pertaining to the money laundering case ongoing against him, reported news agency ANI.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Deshmukh, submitted before a bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and B.V. Nagarathna, "he is a very sick man and 73 years old..."

Sibal pointed out that the bail plea has not been taken up for hearing after it was filed on March 25. "I only want my application to be heard...let it be heard on reopening," said Sibal.

The bench, in its order, noted that the bail plea was filed on March 25 and it was listed on three occasions, and 'it appears due to paucity of time it could not be heard'.

The top court also granted Deshmukh liberty to file an application seeking early listing of his bail plea pending before the High Court.

Disposing of the matter, the bench said, "We hope and trust that the matter will be expeditiously heard and that the application is taken on board and be heard expeditiously."

Deshmukh moved the apex court assailing the high court orders of adjourning his bail plea.

Earlier, Deshmukh had told the Supreme Court that his bail plea had been pending for hearing since March 25th in the Bombay High Court.

In January 2022, Deshmukh filed for a bail plea as usual but was rejected by the Special Court and is currently lodged at the Arthur Jail.

Anil Deshmukh is currently under investigation by the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, following accusations made by the former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh remained untraceable from July 2021 for a period of more than three months and failed to appear before enforcement directorate five times during that period.

