SC notice to CBI, Maharashtra govt on Indrani Mukherjee's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses on an affidavit within two weeks from the CBI and the Maharashtra government on a bail plea former electronic media head Indrani Mukherjee, languishing in Mumbai's Byculla women's jail as the prime accused since her arrest in August 2015 for alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and PS Narasimha agreed to hear her bail plea on her senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi telling it that the trial in the case has been ongoing for the last six and-a-half years and it won't get over in the next ten years since there are yet many more witnesses to be examined and there is no judge in the CBI court holding the trial. The CBI case before the trial court in Mumbai is that Indrani killed Sheena Bora because of her relations with Rahul Mukerjea, son of her third husband Peter Mukerjea, from his first marriage. Indrani always used to introduce Sheena as her sister to everyone. The CBI report says Indrani killed Sheena threatening to expose her in public that she was not her sister but her daughter.

CBI files reply on ‘Sheena alive’ plea

Meanwhile, the CBI on Friday filed a reply on the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea’s plea that had sought to know what steps the agency has taken on her letter to its director claiming that Sheena is alive. Indrani had claimed in her letter of end-November that a jail inmate of hers had informed her that she had met Sheena at Srinagar while on a holiday. The court will hear arguments on the matter on March 3. –Staff Reporter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 09:04 AM IST