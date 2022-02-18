CBI files reply on Indrani Mukerjea’s ‘Sheena alive’ plea

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a reply on the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea’s plea that had sought to know what steps the agency has taken on her letter to its director claiming that Sheena is alive.

Indrani had claimed in her letter of end-November that a jail inmate of hers had informed her that she had met Sheena at Srinagar while on a holiday. The court will hear arguments on the matter on March 3.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 07:55 PM IST