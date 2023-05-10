 Same-Sex marriage: Recusal of CJI from Constitution Bench rejected
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalSame-Sex marriage: Recusal of CJI from Constitution Bench rejected

Same-Sex marriage: Recusal of CJI from Constitution Bench rejected

CJI DY Chandrachud is heading the Constitution Bench which is hearing the matter.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image/ PTI

New Delhi: The Constitution Bench on Wednesday rejected an application by an intervenor named Anson Thomas for recusal of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud from hearing the peetitions seeking legal recognition for the same-sex marriages.

"Application rejected," CJI Chandrachud quickly responded.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta also objected to the recusal plea. "Since he has made the submission. I officially object to this submission as an aberration."

CJI DY Chandrachud is heading the Constitution Bench which is hearing the matter. Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha are the other members of the Bench that started the hearing on April 18. Wednesday was the ninth day of the hearing.

Read Also
Same-sex marriage: CJI Chandrachud says concept of man or woman not absolute
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Same-Sex marriage: Recusal of CJI from Constitution Bench rejected

Same-Sex marriage: Recusal of CJI from Constitution Bench rejected

Mumbai: Ex-banker gets jail for causing loss of ₹11 Cr to IOB

Mumbai: Ex-banker gets jail for causing loss of ₹11 Cr to IOB

SC constitution bench to pronounce verdict in Shiv Sena case tomorrow, verdict in Delhi Govt vs LG...

SC constitution bench to pronounce verdict in Shiv Sena case tomorrow, verdict in Delhi Govt vs LG...

Supreme Court defers hearing in Bilkis Bano case till July 11

Supreme Court defers hearing in Bilkis Bano case till July 11

Bombay High Court orders Meta Platforms to remove video allegedly infringing Patanjali's registered...

Bombay High Court orders Meta Platforms to remove video allegedly infringing Patanjali's registered...