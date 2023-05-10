Same-Sex marriage: Recusal of CJI from Constitution Bench rejected

New Delhi: The Constitution Bench on Wednesday rejected an application by an intervenor named Anson Thomas for recusal of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud from hearing the peetitions seeking legal recognition for the same-sex marriages.
"Application rejected," CJI Chandrachud quickly responded.
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta also objected to the recusal plea. "Since he has made the submission. I officially object to this submission as an aberration."
CJI DY Chandrachud is heading the Constitution Bench which is hearing the matter. Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha are the other members of the Bench that started the hearing on April 18. Wednesday was the ninth day of the hearing.
