Same-sex marriage: Supreme Court begins hearing petitions | FPJ

The Supreme Court began hearing arguments on validation of same-sex marriages on April 18 (today) shortly. A five-judge Constitution bench on the top court will hear the clutch of petitions as it has dubbed it "seminal" issue of great importance.

It is pertinent to know that the Union government has objected queer marriage rights and said that the matter should be legislated by Parliament and not the court.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government, opposing the move, had said that deciding issues touching upon human relations like marriage is "essentially a legislative function".

India decriminalises homosexuality

Until 2018, being homosexual was a crime in India under Section 377 and was only decriminalised after a long battle. But has yet to extend family rights to the LGBTQIA+ community.