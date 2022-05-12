Sakinaka rape case: Defence to continue closing arguments on Friday

The defence advocate started closing arguments in the Sakinaka rape case where a woman was raped and brutally assaulted in September 2021.

According to the police, a 32-year-old woman was raped and brutally assaulted inside a stationary tempo at Sakinaka on the intervening night of September 9 and 10, 2021. On receiving information, police reached the spot and on finding the victim in a severely wounded condition, drove the same tempo to the Hospital.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police arrested Mohan Chouhan, 45, a driver who used to live in the area and would also do odd jobs. According to the prosecution, the victim was acquainted with Chouhan. He was later arrested by Kurla while trying to flee. Chouhan hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and was disowned by his family, claimed police.

Defence advocate Kalpana Waskar argued that Chouhan was falsely implicated in the case. She argued that the CCTV footage on which the police were relying, was not very clear.

She also questioned the prosecution's evidence concerning the recovery and identification parade.

Waskar will continue her arguments on Friday and is likely to conclude it.

Special public prosecutor Raja Thakare and prosecutor Mahesh Mule concluded their closing arguments on Wednesday. The prosecution said that the offences of rape, murder and atrocities under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, were proved against Mohan Chauhan (45).

The prosecution has examined 37 witnesses in all including the victim’s parents and the complainant, a security guard of a nearby compound who had heard the cries of the victim and alerted the police. He had seen Chouhan with the victim.

The prosecution also examined a man who had last seen the accused and the woman together near the spot of the incident.

After the defence advocate concludes the arguments, the court will close the case for judgment.

