Mumbai: Man lodges complaint after facing harassment from loan sharks

A 36-year-old life insurance agent from Malad who wanted to improve his CIBIL score had taken a loan from a loan providing application and even repaid the loan in time. However, the victim was subjected to harassment and threatening from the loan sharks who kept asking the victim to clear his loan and threatened to make his obscene photograph viral on social media.

According to the Kurar police, the complainant in the case is a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Kurar Village. As per the complainant, he wanted to improve his CIBIL score and hence he had downloaded a loan providing a mobile application on his phone and on April 26, had taken a loan of Rs 3,500 from the said application.

On May 02, the victim received a phone call and the caller asked him to repay the loan. The caller also provided a link through which the victim was asked to make the payment. Since the payment was not getting successful through the said link, the caller provided an alternate account to make the payment, police said.

After having made the payment, the victim was informed by the caller that his loan payment clearance details will be updated on the application. However, from May 09 onwards, the victim started getting calls threatening him to repay the loan or his morphed obscene photograph would be made viral on social media.

Harassed with these threatening calls, the victim approached the police and got a criminal offence registered in the matter. The police have registered a case on charges of Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, Punishment for criminal intimidation, punishment for identity theft and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources.

"The victim has provided us with five mobile numbers from which he had been getting threatening calls and messages from the loan sharks," said a police officer.

Recent loan shark cases registered with Kurar police

May 04 - Kurar resident Sandeep Koregaonkar had died by suicide after he was harassed by loan sharks.

May 08 - Anurag Singh (24) had filed a police complaint after an app circulated his morphed photos over a “loan” of Rs 3,805

May 10 - Rajeshkumar Ramani (32), employed with an imitation jewellery shop, had filed a complaint with the police claiming harassment from loan sharks

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:08 PM IST