Putting RAW, IB inputs by SC Collegium in public domain is matter of grave concern: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday objected to the Supreme Court Collegium publishing the intelligence agencies' opinions on candidates suggested to be the High Court judges as "a matter of concern."

He was objecting to the Collegium publishing reasons given by IB and RAW on why they had objected to the candidature of certain persons to be the judge.

"If a person is working for the nation, then he may think one day his RAW and IB files can be made public. It is a matter of concern.... It is a serious issue and one day I will speak on this," the Law Minister said.

He was addressing the media during a function organised to felicitate the award winners of e-courts project.

