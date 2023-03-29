New SIT formed by SC to probe murder of former MP & CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle | PTI

New Delhi: Expressing anger over the delay in the probe in the murder of former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder expeditiously under the leadership of CBI Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Keshav Ram Chaurasia.

"The new SIT has to complete the investigation by April 30," said the order passed by a Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice M R Shah. Other members of the SIT would be CBI SP Vikas Singh, ASP Mukesh Kumar, Inspector Navin Puniya and sub-inspector Ankit Yadav.

Reddy's daughter moved Supreme Court seeking detailed investigation



The top court set up the fresh SIT, after not being satisfied with the pace of the probe. It had earlier asked the CBI to change the investigating officer (IO) in view of the slow and improper probe of the case. The Bench had earlier sought the CBI director's view by March 29 on changing the IO in the case. Last year, the Supreme Court had transferred the trial from Andhra Pradesh to a special CBI court, Hyderabad, after noting that "it is a fit case for transfer to a state other than AP."



Reddy's daughter Dr. Suneetha Narreddy had moved the Supreme Court seeking a detailed investigation into his murder by the CBI special court in Hyderabad. She also sought directions for police protection to all witnesses. Vivekananda Reddy is brother of late former Andhra Pradesh CM YSR Reddy. Dr Suneetha is a cousin of present CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.