Bhopal: Supreme Court sends notices to Enforcement Directorate, Centre on Leader of Opposition’s petition

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has sent a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a petition filed by Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, Govind Singh.

Singh who received a notice from ED on January 13 filed a petition against it in the apex court which sought replies from the Central Government and the ED within four weeks.

A three-member bench of the SC, comprising Justice SK Kaul, Justice Ahsanuddin and Justice Arvind Kumar, was hearing the case.

The bench will go through the provisions for summoning a person and taking his statement by ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The petition challenged the sections 50 and 63 of PMLA, demanding a review of the SC judgment that had let the provisions of the Act continue.

The issue should be sent to a bigger constitutional bench, as the Act restrains the fundamental rights of citizens, the petition said.

Lawyers Kapil Sibal and Sameer Sodhi appeared on behalf of Singh. The section 50 of the Act provides for giving statements before officers of ED. Such statements are acceptable in courts.

After issuing notice to the Leader of Opposition, ED summoned him to its head office on January 27.

Instead of presenting himself before ED, Singh filed a petition in SC.

Singh said the ED had issued the notice because of the pressure of the Central Government and filed a petition in the court.

The apex court sought a reply from ED. Singh hoped he would get justice.