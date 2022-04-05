Navi Mumbai: Bombay HC refuses stay on property tax by PMC, next hearing on April 18

While the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given respite to residents by extending two months for paying property tax without penalty, the Bombay High Court refused to stay on the property tax collection by the corporation. Now, the next hearing is scheduled on April 18.

Four different groups from the PMC area had approached the High Court against the property tax collection by the civic body. The first hearing was scheduled for April 4.

However, the petitioners are confident that in the next hearing they will get a positive decision from the court.

Advocate V P Patil and Namrata of the Constitutional People's Movement in Kharghar, and Advocate JP Kharge and Mahadev Waghmare on behalf of Parivartan Social Organization in Khanda Colony have filed PIL in the High Court against the proposed collection of property tax.

Similarly, corporator Lina Arjun Garad on behalf of Kharghar Colony Forum and Commander Kalawat (Retired), and Advocate Jay Kumthekar on behalf of Kharghar Housing Federation have also filed writ petitions in the High Court.

On March 2, all the four groups met and decided to fight together. Corporator Leena Garad said that citizens expect justice from the High Court and all four groups are fighting for the same cause.

According to Kharghar Colony Forum, while 25 different services are provided by CIDCO, the civic body has imposed a 12% property tax for these services.

As per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, the civic body can collect property tax only if such services are provided by them. In addition, under the Municipal Corporation Act, a resolution on property tax must be passed every year on or before February 20.

But no such resolutions were passed in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021. Only in 2019, a resolution was passed in the general body when the civic body announced the collection of property.

