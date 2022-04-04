Panvel: Zero active cases of COVID-19 in three nodes of PMC

After almost two years, the number of active cases under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come down to single digit. At present, there are only 5 active cases left under the PMC jurisdiction.

On April 4, the civic body recorded one new case while 5 patients were discharged.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.49 while 1415 people lost their lives due to infection.

At present, Panvel, New Panvel and Kamothe nodes have 0 active cases each of Covid.

Kharghar has 3 active cases followed by Kalamboli, Taloja and New Panvel which has one each.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 93,960 cases of Covid were reported of which 92,539 recovered with 98.49 percent.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:48 PM IST