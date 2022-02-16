e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Mumbai: Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor gets bail in Avantha case

Bhavna Uchil
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor | File

A Mumbai PMLA court has granted bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in Avantha case.

Avantha group's promoter Gautam Thapar is his co-accused in the case. He will continue to remain in custody in other money laundering cases against him.

The case pertains to a loan extended to Avantha Realty Ltd. when Rana Kapoor was its MD and CEO as well as head of the loan credit committee. The ED’s had stated that Kapoor connived with Thapar and extended a loan to the firm and in return, obtained a prime location property in Delhi at almost half its market price for him and his family members.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 04:04 PM IST
