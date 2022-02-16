Mumbai: Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor gets bail in Avantha case

A Mumbai PMLA court has granted bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in Avantha case.

Avantha group's promoter Gautam Thapar is his co-accused in the case. He will continue to remain in custody in other money laundering cases against him.

The case pertains to a loan extended to Avantha Realty Ltd. when Rana Kapoor was its MD and CEO as well as head of the loan credit committee. The ED’s had stated that Kapoor connived with Thapar and extended a loan to the firm and in return, obtained a prime location property in Delhi at almost half its market price for him and his family members.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 04:04 PM IST