Yes Bank Scam: CBI raids Radius developers' premises in Mumbai, Pune

The CBI has conducted raids at the premises of Radius Real Estates and Developers in Mumbai and Pune in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case.

CBI conducts raids at the premises of Radius Developers in Mumbai and Pune in the Yes Bank case: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:46 PM IST