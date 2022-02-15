e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:23 PM IST

Mumbai: Slow traffic expected at Dadar between Kotwal Garden to Rajbadhe Chowk from 2 - 6 pm, today

FPJ Web Desk
FPJ photo

FPJ photo

Advertisement

The Mumbai Police has said that slow traffic is expected at Dadar between Kotwal Garden - Gadkari Junction - Rajbadhe Chowk between 2:00 to 6:00 pm and advised citizens to use an alternate route during the given period.

"We request citizens to avoid commuting via Kotwal Garden - Gadkari Junction - Rajbadhe Chowk between 14:00 to 18:00 pm since slow traffic is expected. Citizens of Mumbai are requested to use alternative route for the time period mentioned," the tweet said.

Earlier yesterday, protests by the Mumbai Congress against an Anti-Maharashtra comment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lead to a major traffic jam on Peddar Road and neighbouring areas.

ALSO READ

Watch video: Biker manages narrow escape as speeding Rajdhani Express shatters vehicle Watch video: Biker manages narrow escape as speeding Rajdhani Express shatters vehicle
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:23 PM IST
Advertisement