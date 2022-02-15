Mumbai: Slow traffic expected at Dadar between Kotwal Garden to Rajbadhe Chowk from 2 - 6 pm, today

The Mumbai Police has said that slow traffic is expected at Dadar between Kotwal Garden - Gadkari Junction - Rajbadhe Chowk between 2:00 to 6:00 pm and advised citizens to use an alternate route during the given period.

"We request citizens to avoid commuting via Kotwal Garden - Gadkari Junction - Rajbadhe Chowk between 14:00 to 18:00 pm since slow traffic is expected. Citizens of Mumbai are requested to use alternative route for the time period mentioned," the tweet said.

Earlier yesterday, protests by the Mumbai Congress against an Anti-Maharashtra comment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lead to a major traffic jam on Peddar Road and neighbouring areas.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:23 PM IST