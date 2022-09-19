Mumbai University publishes 'missing' results of law students | File Photo

The Mumbai University (MU) informed the Bombay High Court on Monday that it has published the results of eight students of Government Law College (GLC) who claimed that their results had gone missing.

Ashutosh Kulkarni, the advocate for the MU, informed a division bench headed by Justice SV Gangapurwala that the results were published late Sunday evening and further assured that the MU will provide hard copies of the results to the students by Tuesday.

Eight students of the Government Law College, who appeared for 3rd year LLB in May this year, had approached the Bombay High Court contending that their results have been misplaced by the MU.

Read Also Amitabh Bachchan buys entire 31st floor of plush Mumbai apartment: Report

Abhishek Misra and seven other students filed the petition through their advocate Ajinkya Udane contending that they were likely to lose a year if the MU does not issue them their results.

The students appeared for their LLB exam in May-June this year. The MU announced the results of the examinations on August 13. However, these students were “shocked” to see their names missing from the results and hence they approached the college staff on the same day with their grievances.

Stating that the “missing results” was causing “acute stress and mental agony”, the students added that they were not able to register themselves with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa which issues them sanad without which they would not be able to join any advocate or a law firm.

Following the MU’s statement on Monday, The HC has disposed of the petition.