Mumbai: Supreme Court to hear case on waste water on July 19

Mumbai: The Mumbai waste water disposal case will now come up before the Supreme Court after the summer vacation on July 19.

A Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi appreciated the BMC; civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal filed an affidavit along with a status report, and personally appeared through the video conferencing platform.

He told the court that though it was anticipated to award the work by June 15, the process has been expedited to award it by May 31. He narrated the steps taken by the BMC for inviting, scrutinising and award of the tenders for waste water disposal at seven locations to ensure no flooding during the months of monsoon.

The treatment facilities identified for the purpose are at Versova, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Dharavi, Worli, Bandra and Malad. The court asked the BMC to file the latest status report before the next date of hearing on July 19.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: NMMC to cut off water connection in buildings that failed to manage waste at source

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:01 AM IST