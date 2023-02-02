e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalMumbai SRA flats scam: No reason for custody, says court while granting relief to ex-mayor Pednekar

Mumbai SRA flats scam: No reason for custody, says court while granting relief to ex-mayor Pednekar

The case pertains to fraudulent allotment of Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA) flats by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 01:47 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai SRA flats scam: No reason for custody, says court while granting relief to ex-mayor Pednekar | File
Follow us on

Mumbai: A sessions court that last Monday granted protection from arrest to former city mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar in a case concerning fraudulently acquiring Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA) flats, has said in its detailed order that there is no reason for the police to take her into custody. 

The court noted that the flats are already in SRA’s custody and the rest of the probe can be conducted by documents and recording statements of witnesses. It said that prima facie it appears that the stakeholders concerned have given flats to Pednekar on leave and license. It also noted that as per Pednekar’s claim, the building had completed 10 years in 2017 and hence there was no question of violation of SRA rules. As per SRA rules, flat owners are not supposed to rent out the properties for at least 10 years from the date of allotment.

Read Also
Mumbai: Ex-mayor, son get protection from arrest in SRA fraud case
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai SRA flats scam: No reason for custody, says court while granting relief to ex-mayor Pednekar

Mumbai SRA flats scam: No reason for custody, says court while granting relief to ex-mayor Pednekar

2006 Mumbai train blasts: Bombay HC rejects plea by convict to appear for law exam

2006 Mumbai train blasts: Bombay HC rejects plea by convict to appear for law exam

Mumbai: Accused in case of sea link accident which killed 5 and injured 9 gets bail

Mumbai: Accused in case of sea link accident which killed 5 and injured 9 gets bail

Mumbai: City petitioner wants courts to restrain VP, Law Minister over Collegium comments

Mumbai: City petitioner wants courts to restrain VP, Law Minister over Collegium comments

Govind Pansare murder: Accused has right to speedy trial, not against further investigation, says...

Govind Pansare murder: Accused has right to speedy trial, not against further investigation, says...