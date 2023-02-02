Mumbai SRA flats scam: No reason for custody, says court while granting relief to ex-mayor Pednekar | File

Mumbai: A sessions court that last Monday granted protection from arrest to former city mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar in a case concerning fraudulently acquiring Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA) flats, has said in its detailed order that there is no reason for the police to take her into custody.

The court noted that the flats are already in SRA’s custody and the rest of the probe can be conducted by documents and recording statements of witnesses. It said that prima facie it appears that the stakeholders concerned have given flats to Pednekar on leave and license. It also noted that as per Pednekar’s claim, the building had completed 10 years in 2017 and hence there was no question of violation of SRA rules. As per SRA rules, flat owners are not supposed to rent out the properties for at least 10 years from the date of allotment.