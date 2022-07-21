Mumbai: Special court denies bail to physiotherapist arrested for repeated sexual assault on patient with intellectual disability | File Image

Observing that being of a noble profession, the accused has committed a heinous offence, a special court has denied bail to a physiotherapist arrested for repeated sexual assault on his patient - a 17-year-old with an intellectual disability.

Extra Joint Special Judge Anis A J Khan said in the order that while granting bail, the court is required to see the gravity of the offence and its impact on the democratic fabric of society. The court said that the offence is not only serious but also heinous. The judge said he has committed rape on the victim who is not only a child but also one with physical and intellectual disability and incapable of giving consent or oppose. The victim is a helpless disabled child, it said. “The accused is a doctor, from a noble profession and has committed such a heinous offence against professional ethics,” it stated.

The complaint had been lodged by the mother of the girl who said her daughter suffered from Japanese Encephalitis and developed a condition due to which her arms and legs became crooked and she needed the help of a physiotherapist. The girl’s father used to take her for physiotherapy sessions two to three times a week and used to wait outside closed doors for two hours. The mother noticed that the victim was afraid to go for the sessions. She took her into confidence and by her toes and using a spelling chart, her daughter told her that the doctor used to turn off the camera and lights and sexually assault her.