e-Paper Get App

Will Mumbai get its first IIM? All you need to know about NITIE Powai

NIRF 2022 has ranked NITIE as the ninth-best management institute in India

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 01:51 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In the Monsoon Session of Parliament, a bill to include the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) under the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) 2017 Act will be introduced. If approved, the famous Powai-based institution might start as the first IIM in Mumbai. The monsoon session of the parliament is already underway.

There are a number of legislation that will be filed for discussion during the Monsoon Session, including the IIM (Amendment) Bill 2020, which suggests adding NITIE Mumbai to the IIM Act 2017 and renaming it IIM-Mumbai.

The action was taken after the committee established by the Ministry of Education turned in its assessment of the plan's viability.

The National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, which was published last week, showed NITIE taking a big leap as it was listed as the ninth-best management institute in India. NITIE earned a spot among the 'top 10 Management colleges' for the first time in the NIRF. It has held the 12th spot in the rankings for the last two years.

There are currently 20 IIMs across the nation, with IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta being named the top management schools in the NIRF Rankings 2022. IIMs in Kozhikode, Indore, Lucknow, and other top-ranked cities are among the IIMs.

Read Also
Jio Institute welcomes students from different states and countries to its founding batch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationWill Mumbai get its first IIM? All you need to know about NITIE Powai

RECENT STORIES

Over 5,600 kg of heroin, worth Rs 40,000 crore, seized in border states in 2021: MHA to Parliament

Over 5,600 kg of heroin, worth Rs 40,000 crore, seized in border states in 2021: MHA to Parliament

Presidential polls: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu leads with 540 votes

Presidential polls: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu leads with 540 votes

Watch Video: Virat Kohli grooves to Punjabi song in latest social media post

Watch Video: Virat Kohli grooves to Punjabi song in latest social media post

National Herald case: ED questions Sonia Gandhi for 2 hours, ends session on her request

National Herald case: ED questions Sonia Gandhi for 2 hours, ends session on her request

'Imp to know who is fact-checker, who is trying to create tensions': Anurag Thakur on Mohammad...

'Imp to know who is fact-checker, who is trying to create tensions': Anurag Thakur on Mohammad...