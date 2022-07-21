Will Mumbai get its first IIM? All you need to know about NITIE Powai

Mumbai: In the Monsoon Session of Parliament, a bill to include the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) under the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) 2017 Act will be introduced. If approved, the famous Powai-based institution might start as the first IIM in Mumbai. The monsoon session of the parliament is already underway.

There are a number of legislation that will be filed for discussion during the Monsoon Session, including the IIM (Amendment) Bill 2020, which suggests adding NITIE Mumbai to the IIM Act 2017 and renaming it IIM-Mumbai.

The action was taken after the committee established by the Ministry of Education turned in its assessment of the plan's viability.

The National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, which was published last week, showed NITIE taking a big leap as it was listed as the ninth-best management institute in India. NITIE earned a spot among the 'top 10 Management colleges' for the first time in the NIRF. It has held the 12th spot in the rankings for the last two years.

There are currently 20 IIMs across the nation, with IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta being named the top management schools in the NIRF Rankings 2022. IIMs in Kozhikode, Indore, Lucknow, and other top-ranked cities are among the IIMs.

