Jio Institute welcomes students from different states and countries to its founding batch

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 08:42 PM IST
Mumbai: Jio Institute welcomed its founding batch of students at an inaugural programme held today, with attendance of students, parents, Jio Institute leadership & staff, faculty, members of the Reliance family, and leaders from industry & academia. Jio Institute is commencing academic sessions with two inaugural Post Graduate Programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and Digital Media & Marketing Communications. The classes will begin on July 21st, tomorrow.

The first cohort of Jio Institute’s Post Graduate Programmes, has a mix of different nationalities and genders, with the cohort hailing from 19 Indian states and 4 countries outside India – South Africa, Bhutan, Nepal, and Ghana. The batch comprises students from academic disciplines like Engineering, Science, Arts, Commerce, Mass Media, and Management Studies/Business Administration. The founding class have an average work experience of about 4 years in diverse fields such as Advertising, Automotive, Banking, Construction, Digital Media, Edtech, Fintech, Healthcare, Information Technology, Logistics, Micro Finance, Oil & Gas, Pharma, Telecom, Government, NGO and so on.

Both the one-year post-graduate programmes are being taught faculty from various global institutions and industries. In both programmes, Jio Institute is aims to cultivate life skills in addition to Foundation, Core, and Elective Courses. Jio Institute has planned for a study abroad module during which students can get exposure to a global institution. Application-based learning through capstone projects will also be focused upon.

"Mukesh and I believe in each and every one of you. As you embark on this journey of excellence, we join Dr. Mashelkar, Dr. Dipak Jain, Dr. Ravichandran, and the entire team of Jio Institute, in wishing you the very best," said a statement by Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

