e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalMumbai: Supreme Court refuses to stay Maharashtra Govt's decision to allow Metro Car Shed at Aarey

Mumbai: Supreme Court refuses to stay Maharashtra Govt's decision to allow Metro Car Shed at Aarey

In their first cabinet meeting held hours after coming to power, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis had taken the first step towards overturning the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government's decision of relocating the proposed car shed project from Aarey Colony.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Supreme Court refuses to stay Maharashtra Govt's decision to allow Metro Car Shed at Aarey | (PTI Photo)
Follow us on

The Supreme Court has refused to stay Maharashtra Govt's decision to allow Metro Car Shed at Aarey, The Live Law reported.

It also allowed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) to pursue its application before the Tree Authority to cut 84 trees at Aarey forest for the metro car shed project.

In their first cabinet meeting held hours after coming to power, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis had taken the first step towards overturning the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government's decision of relocating the proposed car shed project from Aarey Colony.

Incidentally, Thackeray, immediately after becoming the chief minister in November 2019, had announced a stay on the construction of the proposed project and later ordered it shifted to Kanjurmarg.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Supreme Court refuses to stay Maharashtra Govt's decision to allow Metro Car Shed at Aarey

Mumbai: Supreme Court refuses to stay Maharashtra Govt's decision to allow Metro Car Shed at Aarey

Tablighi Jamaat case: Delhi High Court directs police to handover Nizamuddin Markaz keys to Maulana...

Tablighi Jamaat case: Delhi High Court directs police to handover Nizamuddin Markaz keys to Maulana...

Forced religious conversions not allowed: Centre tells Supreme Court

Forced religious conversions not allowed: Centre tells Supreme Court

Tihar jail provided preferential treatment to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain: Court

Tihar jail provided preferential treatment to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain: Court

Constitution Day 2022: Here is what Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said about Technology,...

Constitution Day 2022: Here is what Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said about Technology,...