Mumbai: Supreme Court refuses to stay Maharashtra Govt's decision to allow Metro Car Shed at Aarey | (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court has refused to stay Maharashtra Govt's decision to allow Metro Car Shed at Aarey, The Live Law reported.

It also allowed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) to pursue its application before the Tree Authority to cut 84 trees at Aarey forest for the metro car shed project.

In their first cabinet meeting held hours after coming to power, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis had taken the first step towards overturning the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government's decision of relocating the proposed car shed project from Aarey Colony.

Incidentally, Thackeray, immediately after becoming the chief minister in November 2019, had announced a stay on the construction of the proposed project and later ordered it shifted to Kanjurmarg.