Mumbai: PMLA court allows Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law Girish Chaudhary to take treatment at KEM hospital | Unsplash

The special PMLA court on Monday allowed the application filed by Girish Chaudhary at KEM Hospital.

Chaudhary had filed an application through his advocate Mohan Tekavde praying that he be permitted to take treatment at the hospital.

The court has allowed his wife to take Chaudhary’s care during the tenure of his hospitalisation.