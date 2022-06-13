e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: PMLA court allows Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law Girish Chaudhary to take treatment at KEM hospital

Chaudhary had filed an application through his advocate Mohan Tekavde praying that he be permitted to take treatment at the hospital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
The special PMLA court on Monday allowed the application filed by Girish Chaudhary at KEM Hospital.

The court has allowed his wife to take Chaudhary’s care during the tenure of his hospitalisation.

