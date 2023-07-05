Mumbai News: HC Asks Beed SP To Conduct Probe After Police Atrocity On Rape Survivor

File

Observing that a minor rape survivor suffered more “atrocity at the hands of the police, who were supposed to be the protector”, the Bombay High Court has directed the Superintendent of Police (SP), Beed, to initiate inquiry against policemen in Patoda for allegedly beating up the survivor and forcing her to implicate her brother-in-law for the offence.

Justice SG Mehare recently directed the SP to initiate the inquiry within a month into the allegations while granting bail to the accused on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

According to the prosecution, the incident came to light in October 2022 when the victim complained of stomach pain and the doctor said that she was pregnant. Her mother lodged a complaint against unknown persons on October 12, 2022.

Advocate claims accused was not named due to pressure

However, the police registered an FIR only on October 16 and her supplementary statement was recorded four days later, wherein it was claimed that she mentioned the name of the accused as the person who raped her, following which her brother-in-law was arrested.

On November 9, the victim’s statement was recorded before a magistrate where she did not name the applicant as culprit. During hearing in the bail plea, she filed an affidavit through her advocate Amar Lavte stating that she named the applicant as accused “due to the pressure of the investigation machinery” as they abused and assaulted her and her mother by taking them in the area not covered by CCTV cameras.

Justice Mehare remarked, “The reason was best known to police why they slapped and abused her mother and the victim for disclosing the name. The affidavit sworn in by respondent No.2/victim indicates that due to the pressure, the present applicant is made a scapegoat...”