Mumbai: Maharashtra to host digital lok adalat soon

On Aug 13, the state is set to host a fully digital lok adalat, a step that is expected to make the judiciary accessible to the common public from the comfort of their homes.

Lok Adalats can help substantially in reducing case pendencies and deal with cases such as those of civil and criminal defamation, domestic violence and compoundable cases - those that can be settled amicably between parties. In digital lok adalats, parties can connect to hearings remotely, making such adalats more accessible.

First inaugurated in Jaipur, Rajasthan, digital lok adalats were then launched in Maharashtra. They will be governed by artificial intelligence. Advocate Shashikant Chaudhari who practices in the Bombay High Court said that owing to the pandemic, the judiciary is overburdened like never before, with crores of cases pending in Maharashtra in both criminal and civil side, while every week thousands of cases are filed. The advocate said that nowadays compared with older times, litigants are availing every remedy possible, resulting in appeals and more pendencies. He however said that more awareness on the usefulness of lok adalats would be the key to make the digital lok adalats a success.

Prosecutor Ramesh Siroya welcomed the move and said that at least the compoundable matters can be settled at any stage without going to courts. He called it a “big achievement” as the court would come to one’s home or office and stakeholders can settle matters without leaving their home or office.

Advocate Kadar Sayani, who practices in the SC, called the move an “innovative justice delivery solution” which will help in timely dispute resolutions. It will help the common man secure timely, affordable and efficient justice, he said.

Advocate Chaudhari however said that in his personal opinion digital lok adalats is not a good attempt as the physical lok adalats were trying the hybrid model since 2020 onwards and it was not a success. He added that there were technical and infrastructure issues.