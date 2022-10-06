Mumbai: High Court to get 6 new judges; working strength of HC judges now at 67 | Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay High Court will soon get six new judges with the Central government issuing a notification on Thursday clearing their appointments.

Six judicial officers - Sanjay Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Khobragade, Mahendra Chandwani, Abhay Waghmare, Ravindra Joshi and Vrushali Joshi – have been appointed as additional judges of the HC for a period of two years.

Once they receive their “warrant” appointing them as HC judges, they will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of the HC.

This takes the working strength of the high court judges to 67 from the current 61. The sanctioned strength of the HC is 94.

On September 12, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the elevation of these six judicial officers and two lawyers as judges of the Bombay High Court.

Before this, on July 9, nine advocates were sworn in as additional HC judges. That was the second time that nine judges were sworn in on a single day. Before this, on June 5, 2017, nine judges took oath on the same day.

Since January this year, seven judges have retired from the HC taking the working strength down to 53 at a point of time.