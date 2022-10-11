Mumbai: HC reserves order in Salman Khan’s defamation suit against Ketan Kakkad | File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved an appeal filed by Salman Khan against a civil court's interim order refusing to block/suspend his neighbour Ketan Kakkad's social media accounts on which he allegedly posted derogatory content against the Bollywood actor.

Khan contended that the videos posted by his neighbour on social media were not only defamatory but also communally provocative.

Kakkad opposed the plea arguing that his statements revolve around facts about Khan's property, and therefore, could not amount to defamation.

Khan had initially filed a suit before a magistrate court which was rejected in March this year. While doing so, the court observed that there was documentary evidence to prove claims made against Khan relating to illegal encroachment and violation of the Forest Act.