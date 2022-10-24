Mumbai: HC refuses to stay release of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Thank God’ | FPJ

The Bombay High Court recently refused to stay the release of the Hindi film ‘Thank God’ starring Ajay Devgan, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet.

The movie is slated to release on October 25.

While refusing relief, justice Riyaz Chagla said that the application for urgent relief was filed only on October 18 even though the release date of the film was announced on September 9.

The HC was hearing a suit filed by Azure Entertainment Private Limited alleging breach of contract by co-producer Maruti Enterprises.

As per the contract, Azure obtained exclusive rights to produce a movie in Hindi based on a Danish film. It was approached by Maruti Enterprises jointly produce the film, which was being directed by Indra Kumar, a partner of Maruti. An agreement was executed between the two agreeing to share profits in the ratio of 1:2.

They then executed an agreement with Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd (T-Series) company and jointly assigned 50 percent of the intellectual property rights of the film and 100 percent of exploitation rights in perpetuity to T-series.

Thereafter, Azure agreed to give up its royalty rights for Rs 32 lakh and contingent royalties in exchange for Rs 4.50 crore. Azure agreed to no longer participate in the production of the film and not be entitled to any other amounts.

Azure alleged several breaches of the contract by Maruti and T-Series. The breaches had been of such a nature that Azure had been induced to give up multiple rights in the film without getting any counter benefits, claimed the suit.

From the trailers of the film, it was perceived that the laboratory (which is the repository of the film) had been engaged by Maruti directly without involving Azure.

Azure was also aggrieved that Maruti and T-Series had not yet paid Rs 4.50 crores towards film production and Rs 50 lakh towards Azure’s contingent share as per the terms of the agreement even though the film had reached post production stage. This was an essential condition in the agreement which had been breached.

While refusing urgent relief, the HC asked the defendants to file their replies and kept the matter for hearing on November 22.