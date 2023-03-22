Mumbai: HC refuses to stay disciplinary proceedings initiated against Advocate Gunratan Sadavarte

Gunaratna Sadavarte | Pic courtesy: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the disciplinary proceedings initiated against Advocate Gunratan Sadavarte by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG) for alleged professional misconduct.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale on Tuesday observed that Sadavarte won't be given any special treatment merely because he is an advocate and alleges the complaint is politically motivated.

It further said that it did not find any procedural infirmity with the BCMG's notice.

Complaint was filed by Advocate Susheel Manchekar

A complaint was filed by Advocate Susheel Manchekar against Sadavarte stating that he is seen wearing his advocate's band during television debates, public events and agitations in violation of the advocate's ethics code.

The BCMG, on February 7, issued a notice to Sadavarte.

Siring the hearing on Tuesday, BCMG’s counsel Milind Sathe informed the court that the Bar Council would be pursuing the complaint.

As per earlier Hc direction, another complaint against Sadavarte was dismissed by the BCMG.

Advocate Subhash Jha for Sadavarte submitted that the complaint has been filed by someone who has nothing to do with him. The court was irked after Jha made allegations against Bar Council members and sought time citing some technical error.

The judges said they will not take over the jurisdiction of the Bar Council Committee merely because the petitioner believed it had political colour.

The high court admitted Sadavarte’s petition and expedited the matter.