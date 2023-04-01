Mumbai: HC cites delay in FIR, grants pre-arrest bail to molestation accused | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted pre-arrest bail to an executive of a company, who is accused of molesting a female employee in 2022. Justice MS Karnik granted relief to Parth Pareek, who works as a manager with an e-commerce portal, on furnishing a personal bond of Rs25,000, in case of arrest. He had approached the HC after the sessions court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea.

The complaint was filed by a woman who was also working as a manager with the company since May 2022. She alleged that on August 1, 2022 at about 10pm at a city hotel, Pareek came close to her, caught her hand and tried to take her for a dance without her consent. Although she raised a grievance with her superiors, no action was taken. She was terminated from the service on January 11.

"Custodial interrogationof applicant not necessary," says HC

Four days later, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Pareek on January 16 at the Powai police station. He was charged under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code.

Granting pre-arrest bail, the HC noted, “Considering the nature of the accusations and the delay in lodging the FIR, the custodial interrogation of the applicant is not necessary in my opinion. The applicant must cooperate with the investigation.”

Accused asked to attent police station whenever called

The accused has been directed not to make any direct or indirect inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with facts of the case so as to dissuade the individual from disclosing the facts to court or any police officer. Besides being warned against tampering with evidence, Pareek has also been asked to attend the police station as and when called.