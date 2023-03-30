 Mumbai: Singer arrested for molesting 19-year-old college girl at Borivali railway station
The 19-year-old girl student was on her way to an exam.

Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Mumbai: Singer arrested for molesting 19-year-old college girl at Borivali railway station

A singer was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for molesting college girl at Borivali railway station.

The accused was arrested from the Virar area of Palghar district.

According to the Railway police, on March 26, a 19-year-old girl student on her way to an exam was reportedly molested by the accused at Borivali station.

Accused fled by jumping into a local train

The accused allegedly abused the girl under the guise of asking for an address, and when the girl raised an alarm, the accused fled by jumping into a local train, according to the GRP.

The student filed a complaint with the Borivali Railway Police Department. According to Anil Kadam of GRP, the railway police filed a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a manhunt for the accused in response to the complaint.

(With ANI inputs)

