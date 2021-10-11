e-Paper Get App

Aryan Khan will remain in judicial custody till Wednesday
Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:33 PM IST

Mumbai cruise drug bust: Aryan Khan's bail application to be heard on Wednesday; to remain in jail till then

FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan (23), was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship.

Now, the Special Judge heard his bail under NDPS Act and his bail application will be heard on Wednesday, Live Law reported.

Special Judge VV Patil who heard the matter posted the plea for consideration after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought time to file its response.

The bail plea of Aryan Khan was denied by a Mumbai Court on Friday, which has sent shockwaves all over the nation. He will stay in the quarantine cell of the Arthur Road Jail with two other people now.

On Saturday, Aryan's driver was also questioned by the NCB. As many as 20 arrests have been made in the case so far.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:33 PM IST
