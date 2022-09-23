'BMC abused power', says HC as it allows Uddhav Thackeray to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park | FPJ

Bombay High Court has allowed Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

The High Court also noted that the Mumbai civic abused power in the case. "We are satisfied that in this case the BMC has abused the power by rejecting the application citing another application," the Court observed in the order.

While, in a major setback to the Eknath Shinde camp, the Court rejected the interventions application of Eknath Shinde Faction MLA Sada Sarvankar.

All you need to know about the conflict

On Tuesday, the Mumbai civic body had denied permission to both the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the rival faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to hold a Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park ground citing law and order concerns.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction had maintained that it would hold the annual event at the Shivaji Park despite the denial of permission while accusing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of following the BJP's script.

The Shiv Sena, founded by Bal Thackeray, has been holding its annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park since 1966 except for the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

Deputy municipal commissioner (zone-2) in separate letters sent to the two factions on Wednesday denied permission to use the ground in central Mumbai's Dadar area.

The Shinde faction had last week obtained the nod for holding the rally at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on the same day, October 5, as an alternative.

The Thackeray group too has sought permission from the BMC to hold its rally at the MMRDA ground, though Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday vowed to hold the event at the Shivaji Park.

In its letters rejecting the applications, the BMC cited remarks by the Shivaji Park police station that "if any one of the applicants is granted permission to hold the rally, this may create a serious problem of law and order in the sensitive area of ??Shivaji Park".

On August 22, Anil Desai of the Thackeray-led Sena had applied to the BMC for permission for Shivaji Park. On August 30, MLA Sada Sarvankar of the Shinde faction also made a similar application.

Following the BMC's decision, the Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed the Thackeray-led Sena to amend its earlier petition so as to challenge the denial of permission. In the original petition, the Sena had sought a direction for the BMC to decide its application.

Sarvankar's application said that the dispute as to who represents the "real Shiv Sena" was pending before the Supreme Court, hence, the high court should not hear or pass any directions on the present petition.

The Thackeray-led Sena pointed out in its plea that the party has been holding the Dussehra rally every year at the Shivaji Park since 1966, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic intervened.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which comprised the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, collapsed in June this year after a revolt led by Eknath Shinde against the Sena leadership.

Shinde was later sworn in as chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

(With inputs from agencies)