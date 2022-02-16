Mumbai: Bombay HC quashes rash and negligent driving case against septuagenarian as he suffered stroke while driving

In a reprieve for a septuagenarian booked for rash and negligent driving and for causing hurt to a person, the Bombay High Court recently quashed the FIR against him observing that the senior citizen had suffered a stroke at the time of the accident.

A division bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and Anil Kilor last week allowed the petition filed by 73-year-old Rajan Ruvala and quashed the case lodged against him by the city police for rash and negligent driving and for causing grievous hurt to a person.

On September 2, 2021, Ruvala lost control of his car and rammed it on the pavement thereby hurting a 32-year-old labourer, Pradip Hajirkar. Hajirkar suffered injuries to his jaw and was admitted to the Nair hospital for treatment.

Anandini Fernandes, advocate for Ruvala, pointed out to the court that the incident was an unfortunate accident and that the petitioner had himself suffered a transient attack (stroke) thus losing his consciousness and control of his car.

Fernandes told the court that as soon as Ruvala gained consciousness, he visited Hajirkar in the hospital and showed his willingness to bear his medical expenses. She further said Ruvala has already deposited Rs 90,000 in Hajirkar’s account.

Hajirkar filed an affidavit before the court stating that he did not wish to pursue the case in future and gave consent to the quashing of the case.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:45 PM IST