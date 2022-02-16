Mumbai: Workshop for special schools to begin in March

Social Justice and Special Assistance department (SJSA), Mumbai, has released a letter stating that special school workshops for the disabled will be held on March 1 as per the instructions of the Municipal Commissioner.

Due to perpetual covid-19 cases in the state, special schools for classes 1-12, which were dated to start on January 24, 2022, did not reopen due to the circumstances.

The Social Welfare Commissioner of Pune has informed that considering the local situation on the same basis, special school workshops will be held in March under the precautions of the Municipality and District Management Authority of the Zilla Parishad.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 06:22 PM IST