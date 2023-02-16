Mumbai: After strip search incident, jail guard now asks 61-yr-old prisoner to do sit-ups, court calls for report | representative pic

Mumbai: A court has directed the Arthur Road Jail superintendent to submit a detailed report on jail guard Anil Ingale asking a 61-year-old prisoner to do sit-ups. The incident comes close on the heels of a court warning Ingale for allegedly strip searching an undertrial prisoner.

The undertrial this time is Appasaheb Deshmukh who is in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering offence registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Guard used filthy language

Deshmukh complained that he was asked by Ingale to do sit-ups, apart from being abused in filthy language. He sought in his plea that appropriate action be taken against the guard and orders be passed against jail authorities to restrict them from behaving in such a manner.

The undertrial called the act “heinous” and against provisions of the Prison Reforms. “The applicant is a senior citizen and is already suffering from various old age ailments…,” his plea before a special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stated.

It added that the guard has taken law into his hands and called his behaviour “unacceptable” which goes against the ethical and moral standards of any public servant, especially for those working in prison where the welfare and wellbeing of prisoners is of utmost importance. It said the ill treatment is a violation of the Prison Act and a cause of serious concern. Special Judge MG Deshpande called for a statement from Ingale, besides the report from the superintendent.

