Mumbai: Accused in case of sea link accident which killed 5 and injured 9 gets bail

Nearly four months after five persons were killed and nine injured in an accident at the Bandra-Worli sealink on October 5, a sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to a 40-year-old businessman who had been booked for the incident.

The businessman, Mr Irfan Abdul Rahim Bilakiya, had tried in vain to get bail twice earlier.

The Worli police had in its chargesheet added the stringent provision of Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Mr Bilakiya had ignored reflector batons shown by toll gate employees, driven at high speed and changed lanes, thus causing the accident, the police alleged. Some vehicles had stopped on the fourth lane of the sea link to help a Swift car that had met with an accident earlier. Police claim there were reflector cones placed near them to caution other vehicles.

In his first plea for bail, Mr Bilakiya claimed that he was a victim of the failure of the system and had alleged that the authorities had not followed safety precautions and had not barricaded the place where cars had stopped on the sea link. The mishap was a “simple human error” that happened because of their lapses, he had claimed.

However, the court, while rejecting his bail plea, had held that there is overwhelming prima facie evidence that the accused drove at a very high speed and even at a prima facie stage he can be attributed with the knowledge of the consequence. The court also noted that there were nine previous e-challans for speeding against Mr Bilakiya.

