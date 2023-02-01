Navi Mumbai: Technical snag near Panvel station on Harbour line delays passenger train services

A civil high-tension wire fell on OHE between Apta and Somatne. | Sourced photo

Mumbai: Due to a technical glitch, trains have been delayed for at least 20 minutes in Central Railway's Harbour Line. The glitch has been reported near Panvel station.

Taking to Twitter, some travellers complained about the issue. A netizen tagging official handle of Central Railway wrote, "Since last 2 hours, Diva-Pen train has not been moving between Panvel and Somatne."

A railway official earlier had said that there was an issue with over head wire and added that Netravati express was also halted at Panvel for nearly 20 to 25 minutes.

Central Railway spokesperson elucidating on the incident said, "Civil High tension wire had fallen on Railway OHE wire between Somatne and Apta stations around 1.45 pm today."

He added that as a "precautionary measure" train services between Panvel and Nagothane stations were stopped. "Staff is working on to remove the fallen wire and restore services as soon as possible," she said.

Local train services remained unaffected.

