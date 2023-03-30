Mumbai: 22-year-old student granted bail in POCSO case | File Photo

Mumbai: A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has granted bail to a 22-year-old student of SY B.Com arrested in a POCSO case after an FIR was lodged when the victim’s cousin saw the duo together in the victim’s home.

During bail arguments, the student’s advocate had argued that the FIR was lodged with an eight months delay since the duo allegedly started having physical relations. As per the complaint, they had gotten intimate multiple times and the victim used to call the student whenever she was home alone.

Both were in a relationship for years

The court while granting the relief considered the ages of them both, the allegations in the complaint and the Bombay HC orders relied on by the accused’s advocate and said the court has come to the conclusion that the accused needs to be released on bail.

The student’s advocate had told the court seeking bail for him that the two were having a love affair and therefore, the girl had not complained to the police for eight months. He contended that she was in a relationship with him for years. He had also emphasized that the youth is only 22-years of age and is a SY BCom student.

Victim approached the police after student refused to marry her

As per the police complaint, the accused had shared his number with the victim two years ago and since then they used to chat as well as meet at Nariman Point and Priyadarshini Park. She claimed he would demand physical relations and she would refuse and finally agreed only when he promised to marry her.

She alleged that he would ask to call him home when alone and that since Aug last year, they got physical numerous times. One such time in Jan this year, her cousin saw them together and told her parents. Allegedly, the parents asked him to marry her and on his refusal, the victim approached the police.